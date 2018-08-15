Listen Live Sports

Elliott Sadler to stop racing full-time after season

August 15, 2018 1:02 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Elliott Sadler won’t race full-time in NASCAR after this season, ending a stretch of 21 years with a ride in one of NASCAR’s top series.

Elliott is 43 and currently drives for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He said Wednesday he’d like to spend more time with his two young children.

Sadler is second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings and has finished second in the championship standings four times in the last seven years. He has 13 wins in 383 career Xfinity starts.

Sadler spent 12 full-time seasons in the Cup Series driving for Wood Brothers Racing, Robert Yates Racing, Evernham Motorsports and Richard Petty Motorsports. He has three wins in 438 career starts.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

