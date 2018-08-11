Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

European Golf Team Championships Results

August 11, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At PGA Centenary Course
Gleneagles, Scotland
Purse: $635,000
Yardage: 6,624; Par: 72
Mixed Team Foursomes-Stroke Play

Iceland — 141

Britain 3 — 142

Sweden 2 — 143

Spain — 143

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Britain 1 — 145

Sweden 1 — 145

Austria — 147

Belgium — 148

Britain 2 — 149

Norway — 149

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Italy — 150

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech