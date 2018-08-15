Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Falcons’ Bryant kicks in practice, may play against Chiefs

August 15, 2018 6:07 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, who missed last week’s preseason opener with an undisclosed injury, may return this week.

Coach Dan Quinn says the 43-year-old Bryant kicked “about 15 times” but was limited in Wednesday’s practice. A decision has not been made about Bryant’s status for Friday night’s preseason game against Kansas City.

Quinn says he may wait until Friday to decide if Bryant, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman will play against the Chiefs. Jones and Freeman are healthy and having a “fantastic” camp, according to Quinn, but were held out in last week’s 17-0 loss at the New York Jets.

The coach plans to again emphasize evaluations of young players this week as he prepares to make roster decisions.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

