Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons sign former Titans fullback Jalston Fowler

August 20, 2018 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed fullback Jalston Fowler and wide receiver Julian Williams.

The team waived fullback Luke McNitt and wide receiver Taj Williams.

Fowler, a fourth-round pick from Alabama by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, will compete with Ricky Ortiz. Fowler started in eight of his 42 games with the Titans from 2015 through 2017. He was cut by Seattle on Aug. 13.

Julian Williams, from Suwanee, Georgia, played at Florida International.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech