FIFA lifts threat to suspend scandal-hit Ghana soccer body

August 29, 2018 11:21 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has lifted a threat to suspend the Ghana Football Association after the government decided not to shut down the scandal-hit national soccer body.

Instead, FIFA says it will work with the government and African soccer authorities to set up an interim panel overseeing fresh GFA elections by the end of March.

The accord means Ghana can play 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying games, including against Kenya on Sept. 7.

Ghana’s government tried to dissolve the soccer federation after officials were implicated in bribery and corruption by an undercover reporter.

FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned, and is being investigated by FIFA’s ethics committee for allegedly accepting a $65,000 cash gift.

Members of the interim management panel must first pass a FIFA integrity check.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

