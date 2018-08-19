Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Figueroa, Barrios help FC Dallas beat Minnesota 2-0

August 19, 2018 12:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maynor Figueroa and Michael Barrios scored in FC Dallas’ 2-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The kickoff was delayed more than 2 1/2 hours because of lightning in the area.

FC Dallas (13-5-6) remained three points ahead of Sporting Kansas City for the Western Conference lead.

Figueroa tapped in a rebound a point-blank range to open the scoring in the 44th minute. He was originally called offside but a video review determined that the ball had been touched by Minnesota’s Michael Boxall and the goal was good.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Barrios side-netted a shot from the top-left corner of the area to make it 2-0 in the 57th.

Jimmy Maurer, making his first appearance since May 19, had his fourth shutout of the season.

Minnesota United (9-14-2), which is winless in its last four games, was outshot 16-7, including 8-1 on target.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech