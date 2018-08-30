Listen Live Sports

Flames sign defenseman Noah Hanifin to 6-year deal

August 30, 2018 10:49 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Noah Hanifin to a six-year, $29.7 million contract Thursday.

The 21-year-old Hanifin had 10 goals and 22 assists in 79 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He joined the Flames along with forward Elias Lindholm in a June 23 deal that sent defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Adam Fox and forward Micheal Ferland to Carolina.

Hanifin had 18 goals and 65 assists in 239 games in three seasons with Carolina. He was drafted fifth overall by the Hurricanes in 2015 after one season at Boston College.

