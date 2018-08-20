Florida State AD Wilcox leaving for executive role at NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Florida State athletic director Stan Wilcox is leaving for the NCAA, filling the job vacated when Oliver Luck left to run the new XFL.

The NCAA announced Monday that Wilcox will serves as executive vice president of regulatory affairs. Luck, the former West Virginia athletic director, filled that role for four years before stepping down in June.

“Stan is a highly respected, visionary leader in intercollegiate athletics, and I’m excited to have him join our senior leadership team at the national office,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Stan’s nearly three decades of experience working in athletics administration at Notre Dame, Duke and Florida State, among others, have clearly demonstrated his commitment to providing student-athletes with the opportunity to excel in both academics and athletics while being successful in life.”

Wilcox has been AD at Florida State since 2013. Before that he did stints at Duke and Notre Dame, his alma mater, as a deputy athletic director.

Advertisement

The former Notre Dame basketball player began his career in college athletic at the NCAA as a legislative assistant from 1989-94. Wilcox spent 11 years working at the Big East, including six as the conference’s representative to the NCAA Management Council.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have led me to this point,” Wilcox said in a statement. “I am excited to return to the NCAA, where my intercollegiate athletics career began.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.