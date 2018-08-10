Listen Live Sports

Florida State to hold practices at IMG Academy

August 10, 2018 7:02 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is taking its preseason practices off campus.

The Seminoles will travel to Bradenton on Sunday and will have four days of practice at IMG Academy starting on Monday. The university announced last week that it was holding practices at an off campus location but could not divulge the location due to NCAA rules. FSU signed a multi-year agreement to hold practices at IMG Academy on Friday, which now allows them to publicize it since it is an established preseason location.

First-year coach Willie Taggart grew up in nearby Palmetto. IMG Academy has two players on its roster who have made verbal commitments to attend Florida State next year.

Taggart said earlier this week that going off campus will allow them to focus more on practices along with building team unity. The Seminoles open the season on Sept. 3 against Virginia Tech.

This isn’t the first time that IMG Academy has hosted a Power Five program. Michigan used their facilities for part of their spring practices in 2016.

