Frampton stops Jackson in 9 rounds

August 18, 2018 7:31 pm
 
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Belfast’s Carl Frampton stopped Luke Jackson in nine rounds to secure another shot at the world featherweight title on Saturday.

Having successfully defended the interim WBO title, Frampton will be confirmed as mandatory challenger to full champion Oscar Valdez but will next fight IBF titlist Josh Warrington, who travelled to Windsor Park to be ringside.

Against Australia’s Jackson, the 31-year-old Frampton had long been a significant favorite in a fight that essentially served as a celebration of his popularity in his home city, where he may have fought for the final time.

With Jackson increasingly struggling to defend himself and remain on his feet having already been knocked down in the eighth, his corner threw in the towel for referee Terry O’Connor to wave the action over after 1 minute, 21 seconds of the ninth.

The stoppage showed why Frampton will remain favorite against Warrington in the fight they will have later this year.

A clear size advantage contributed to Frampton’s aggression as much as the occasion, and two powerful right hand shots in the second round set the tone for what was a dominant display.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

