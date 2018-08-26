Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Freshman J.T. Daniels named starting QB for No. 15 USC

August 26, 2018 9:33 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman J.T. Daniels has won the competition to start at quarterback for No. 15 Southern California.

Coach Clay Helton announced his decision in a news release Sunday night.

Daniels will be the first true freshman to start at quarterback for USC since Matt Barkley in 2009.

The 18-year-old Daniels graduated from Mater Dei High School one full year early to enroll at USC. Daniels then claimed the job held by Sam Darnold last season after a month-long, three-way competition with redshirt freshman Jack Sears and sophomore Matt Fink.

Helton didn’t make his decision until watching a mock game Saturday in which all three quarterbacks got a chance to impress the coaches.

The Trojans open the regular season at home against UNLV on Saturday, followed by consecutive road trips to No. 13 Stanford and No. 23 Texas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

