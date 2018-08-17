Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bluefield, W.Va. 51, Giles 13

Culpeper 34, Western Albemarle 0

Eastside 38, Honaker 20

Faith Christian, N.C. 50, St. Annes-Belfield 26

Fork Union Prep 33, Nelson County 6

Goochland 33, Monticello 14

Lee High 40, Thomas Walker 0

Marion 27, Rural Retreat 13

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 18, Martinsville 13

Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 51, Greenbrier Christian 19

Ridgeview 30, Chilhowie 22

Southern Lee, N.C. 41, Central Virginia Home School 20

Tazewell 34, Eastern Montgomery 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

