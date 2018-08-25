Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 34, John Battle 8

Altavista 21, Central Lunenburg 17

Amelia County 36, Park View-South Hill 20

Appomattox 44, Buckingham County 7

Bath County 35, Nelson County 23

Battlefield 44, Oakton 0

Blacksburg 50, Giles 7

Bland County 38, Craig County 16

Bluefield, W.Va. 38, Graham 14

Broad Run 31, Potomac Falls 0

Brooke Point 27, Potomac 6

Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 13

Caroline 24, J.R. Tucker 17

Carroll County 21, Patrick County 6

Central Wise 41, Eastside 27

Centreville 45, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 7

Chilhowie 33, Marion 6

Christiansburg 14, Floyd County 12, OT

Churchland 26, Kecoughtan 0

Colgan 14, Forest Park 12

Colonial Beach 14, Spotsylvania 7

Colonial Forge 51, Patriot 35

Covington 28, Alleghany 7

Dominion 25, Clarke County 14

E.C. Glass 42, Charlottesville 3

East Rockingham 34, Spotswood 7

Eastern View 37, Culpeper 0

Eden Morehead, N.C. 48, Martinsville 6

Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 41, Norview 20

Essex 41, Sussex Central 0

Fairfax 27, McLean 0

Faith Christian-Roanoke 70, Brunswick Academy 26

Fluvanna 21, Bluestone 0

Fort Chiswell 45, Rural Retreat 21

Frank Cox 49, Bayside 28

Franklin 48, Cumberland 12

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Portsmouth Christian 13

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20, John Champe 7

GW-Danville 48, Liberty Christian 14

Glenvar 28, Galax 24

Goochland 14, TJ-Richmond 7

Grayson County 28, Alleghany County, N.C. 7

Greenbrier Christian 35, Cary Christian, N.C. 12

Greensville County 28, Weldon, N.C. 12

Gretna 60, Brunswick 0

Hayfield 28, Chantilly 23

Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Freedom (Woodbridge) 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 43, William Fleming 7

Highland Springs 67, Hermitage 0

Holston 25, Eastern Montgomery 8

Honaker 35, Lebanon 28

Hopewell 13, Norcom 0

Huguenot 32, Booker T. Washington 12

Hurley 18, Rye Cove 7

Isle of Wight Academy 27, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

James Madison 42, George Marshall 14

James River-Buchanan 49, Chatham 19

James Robinson 28, C.D. Hylton 7

Jefferson Forest 62, Staunton River 7

Justice 47, Annandale 26

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 47, Arcadia 20

King William 72, Prince Edward County 6

King’s Fork 41, Woodrow Wilson 24

Landstown 34, Green Run 0

Liberty-Bealeton 29, Brentsville 8

Liberty-Bedford 29, Brentsville 8

Liberty-Bedford 34, Franklin County 14

Lord Botetourt 47, Harrisonburg 19

Loudoun County 35, Fauquier 12

Louisa 35, Courtland 0

Luray 30, Madison County 28

Magna Vista 28, Dan River 6

Martinsburg, W.Va. 62, Loudoun Valley 12

Massaponax 47, Chancellor 8

Maury 49, Bethel 15

Midlothian 17, Douglas Freeman 7

Millbrook 30, Jefferson, W.Va. 26

Monacan 35, Hanover 10

Monticello 30, William Monroe 12

Mount Vernon 56, Edison 7

Mountain View 48, Albemarle 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 34, North Cross 7

Narrows 23, Auburn 21

Northampton 28, Mathews 6

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 32, TJ-Alexandria 25

Northside 29, Pulaski County 28

Northwood 41, Twin Springs 30

Ocean Lakes 27, Kellam 0

Page County 65, Rappahannock County 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37, Castlewood 8

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 36, Hidden Valley 35

Poquoson 56, Southampton 20

R.E. Lee-Staunton 48, Turner Ashby 34

Radford 34, George Wythe-Wytheville 13

Rappahannock 68, Nandua 8

Richlands 42, Gate City 7

Ridgeview 47, Grundy 12

Riverbend 54, James River-Midlothian 41

Riverside 30, Rock Ridge 10

Roanoke Catholic 62, King & Queen 20

Rockbridge County 47, Parry McCluer 14

Rustburg 24, Bassett 6

Salem 49, Amherst County 14

Salem-Va. Beach 49, Kempsville 0

Sherando 65, James Wood 6

South County 40, Langley 7

Southampton Academy 46, Hampton Roads 24

Stafford 30, James Monroe 13

Strasburg 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0

Stuarts Draft 27, Waynesboro 23

T.C. Williams 65, Osbourn Park 32

Tallwood 33, Princess Anne 6

Tennessee, Tenn. 41, Lee High 0

Thomas Dale 38, Cosby 0

Twin Valley 54, Jenkins, Ky. 18

W.T. Woodson 14, South Lakes 7

Warhill 34, Heritage-Newport News 16

Washington & Lee 47, Middlesex 7

West Greene, Tenn. 28, Thomas Walker 26

West Potomac 24, Briar Woods 14

Western Albemarle 17, Broadway 6

Westfield 42, Lake Braddock 21

William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 14

William Campbell 56, Randolph Henry 6

Windsor 33, Chincoteague 12

Woodgrove 56, Armstrong 14

Woodstock Central 43, Skyline 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manassas Park vs. Kettle Run, ccd.

