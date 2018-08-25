Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 34, John Battle 8
Altavista 21, Central Lunenburg 17
Amelia County 36, Park View-South Hill 20
Appomattox 44, Buckingham County 7
Bath County 35, Nelson County 23
Battlefield 44, Oakton 0
Blacksburg 50, Giles 7
Bland County 38, Craig County 16
Bluefield, W.Va. 38, Graham 14
Broad Run 31, Potomac Falls 0
Brooke Point 27, Potomac 6
Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 13
Caroline 24, J.R. Tucker 17
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 6
Central Wise 41, Eastside 27
Centreville 45, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 7
Chilhowie 33, Marion 6
Christiansburg 14, Floyd County 12, OT
Churchland 26, Kecoughtan 0
Colgan 14, Forest Park 12
Colonial Beach 14, Spotsylvania 7
Colonial Forge 51, Patriot 35
Covington 28, Alleghany 7
Dominion 25, Clarke County 14
E.C. Glass 42, Charlottesville 3
East Rockingham 34, Spotswood 7
Eastern View 37, Culpeper 0
Eden Morehead, N.C. 48, Martinsville 6
Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 41, Norview 20
Essex 41, Sussex Central 0
Fairfax 27, McLean 0
Faith Christian-Roanoke 70, Brunswick Academy 26
Fluvanna 21, Bluestone 0
Fort Chiswell 45, Rural Retreat 21
Frank Cox 49, Bayside 28
Franklin 48, Cumberland 12
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Portsmouth Christian 13
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20, John Champe 7
GW-Danville 48, Liberty Christian 14
Glenvar 28, Galax 24
Goochland 14, TJ-Richmond 7
Grayson County 28, Alleghany County, N.C. 7
Greenbrier Christian 35, Cary Christian, N.C. 12
Greensville County 28, Weldon, N.C. 12
Gretna 60, Brunswick 0
Hayfield 28, Chantilly 23
Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Freedom (Woodbridge) 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 43, William Fleming 7
Highland Springs 67, Hermitage 0
Holston 25, Eastern Montgomery 8
Honaker 35, Lebanon 28
Hopewell 13, Norcom 0
Huguenot 32, Booker T. Washington 12
Hurley 18, Rye Cove 7
Isle of Wight Academy 27, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
James Madison 42, George Marshall 14
James River-Buchanan 49, Chatham 19
James Robinson 28, C.D. Hylton 7
Jefferson Forest 62, Staunton River 7
Justice 47, Annandale 26
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 47, Arcadia 20
King William 72, Prince Edward County 6
King’s Fork 41, Woodrow Wilson 24
Landstown 34, Green Run 0
Liberty-Bealeton 29, Brentsville 8
Liberty-Bedford 29, Brentsville 8
Liberty-Bedford 34, Franklin County 14
Lord Botetourt 47, Harrisonburg 19
Loudoun County 35, Fauquier 12
Louisa 35, Courtland 0
Luray 30, Madison County 28
Magna Vista 28, Dan River 6
Martinsburg, W.Va. 62, Loudoun Valley 12
Massaponax 47, Chancellor 8
Maury 49, Bethel 15
Midlothian 17, Douglas Freeman 7
Millbrook 30, Jefferson, W.Va. 26
Monacan 35, Hanover 10
Monticello 30, William Monroe 12
Mount Vernon 56, Edison 7
Mountain View 48, Albemarle 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 34, North Cross 7
Narrows 23, Auburn 21
Northampton 28, Mathews 6
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 32, TJ-Alexandria 25
Northside 29, Pulaski County 28
Northwood 41, Twin Springs 30
Ocean Lakes 27, Kellam 0
Page County 65, Rappahannock County 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37, Castlewood 8
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 36, Hidden Valley 35
Poquoson 56, Southampton 20
R.E. Lee-Staunton 48, Turner Ashby 34
Radford 34, George Wythe-Wytheville 13
Rappahannock 68, Nandua 8
Richlands 42, Gate City 7
Ridgeview 47, Grundy 12
Riverbend 54, James River-Midlothian 41
Riverside 30, Rock Ridge 10
Roanoke Catholic 62, King & Queen 20
Rockbridge County 47, Parry McCluer 14
Rustburg 24, Bassett 6
Salem 49, Amherst County 14
Salem-Va. Beach 49, Kempsville 0
Sherando 65, James Wood 6
South County 40, Langley 7
Southampton Academy 46, Hampton Roads 24
Stafford 30, James Monroe 13
Strasburg 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0
Stuarts Draft 27, Waynesboro 23
T.C. Williams 65, Osbourn Park 32
Tallwood 33, Princess Anne 6
Tennessee, Tenn. 41, Lee High 0
Thomas Dale 38, Cosby 0
Twin Valley 54, Jenkins, Ky. 18
W.T. Woodson 14, South Lakes 7
Warhill 34, Heritage-Newport News 16
Washington & Lee 47, Middlesex 7
West Greene, Tenn. 28, Thomas Walker 26
West Potomac 24, Briar Woods 14
Western Albemarle 17, Broadway 6
Westfield 42, Lake Braddock 21
William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 14
William Campbell 56, Randolph Henry 6
Windsor 33, Chincoteague 12
Woodgrove 56, Armstrong 14
Woodstock Central 43, Skyline 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Manassas Park vs. Kettle Run, ccd.
