By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Avalon 28, Ballou, D.C. 6

Gonzaga College, D.C. 47, Gilman 0

Good Counsel 40, Marietta, Ga. 28

McDonogh School 16, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 7

National Christian Academy 40, Polk County, N.C. 8

Quince Orchard 68, Oakdale 14

Riverdale Baptist 13, Bishop McNamara 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

