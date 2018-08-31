Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 21, Severn 9

Brunswick 21, Northern Garrett 0

Catoctin 26, Boonsboro 14

Clear Spring 21, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Dematha 27, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 8

Edmondson-Westside 28, South Carroll 7

Elkton 56, Bohemia Manor 8

Frederick Douglass 48, Randallstown 8

Glenelg 37, Centennial 0

Havre de Grace 39, Lake Clifton 13

Henry Wise 20, Camden, N.J. 6

Hereford 41, North Harford 7

John Marshall, W.Va. 26, Mountain Ridge 25

Kent Island 49, Snow Hill 0

La Plata 48, Crossland 6

Lackey 56, Leonardtown 0

Montgomery Blair 34, Watkins Mill 12

Mt. St. Joseph’s 35, Holy Spirit, N.J. 16

North Caroline 35, Wicomico 8

North Hagerstown 53, Surrattsville 0

Oakland Southern 35, Smithsburg 0

Owings Mills 26, Patapsco 6

Paint Branch 49, Northwood 0

Potomac 31, Gwynn Park 14

River Hill 35, Hammond 0

Riverdale Baptist 20, Ballou, D.C. 6

Springbrook 10, Wheaton 8

St. Frances 28, St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 14

Stephen Decatur 58, Arcadia, Va. 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Einstein vs. Gaithersburg, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Archbishop Curley vs. Linganore, ppd.

Arundel vs. Perry Hall, ppd.

Bowie vs. Broadneck, ppd. to Sep 1st.

C. H. Flowers vs. Patterson, ppd.

Calvert Hall College vs. Pallotti, ppd.

Calvert vs. Northern – Cal, ppd.

Cambridge/SD vs. Queen Annes County, ppd.

Catonsville vs. Sparrows Point, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Chopticon vs. Oxon Hill, ppd.

Clarksburg vs. John F. Kennedy, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Damascus vs. Hubie Blake, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Dunbar 14, Allegany 6 (Called in 2nd Qtr)

Eastern Tech vs. McDonough, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Parkville, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Frederick vs. High Point, ppd.

Georgetown Prep vs. Woodberry Forest, Va., ccd.

Good Counsel vs. Archbishop Spalding, ppd.

Hedgesville, W.Va. vs. South Hagerstown, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Howard vs. Oakland Mills, ppd. to Sep 1st.

James M. Bennett vs. Col. Richardson, ppd.

Kent County vs. Parkside, ppd.

Kenwood vs. Baltimore Chesapeake, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Long Reach vs. Atholton, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Magruder vs. Sherwood, ppd. to Sep 1st.

McDonogh School vs. Friendship-Edison, D.C., ccd.

Meade vs. South River, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Middletown vs. Silver Oak Academy, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Milford Mill vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Northwest – Mtg vs. Wootton, ppd.

Old Mill vs. North Point, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Overlea vs. Bel Air, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Patuxent vs. Huntingtown, ppd.

Perryville vs. Pikesville, ppd.

Poolesville vs. Walter Johnson, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Saint Paul’s Boys vs. City College, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Seneca Valley vs. Rockville, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Severna Park vs. North County, ppd. to Sep 1st.

St. Mary’s vs. Episcopal Academy, Pa., ppd.

Thomas Stone vs. St. Charles, ppd.

Towson vs. Pasadena Chesapeake, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Walkersville vs. New Era Academy, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Walt Whitman vs. Landon, ppd.

Western STES vs. Lansdowne, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Wilde Lake vs. Reservoir, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Woodlawn vs. Franklin, ppd. to Sep 1st.

