Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended San Diego minor league 3B Diego Goris (El Paso-PCL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday, Aug. 6.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Fernando Rodney. Designated RHP Chris Hatcher for assignment. Assigned LHP Jeremy Bleich outright to Nashville (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Transferred RHP Yu Darvish to the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired 1B Justin Bour and cash from Miami for LHP McKenzie Mills.
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred to Fresno (PCL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Paul Ludden.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Ricky Schafer.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Isaac Gil and LHP Trey Robledo.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tim Scott to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Austin Fleer and HB Ray Lawry.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Amari Coleman, CB Aaron Davis and TE Colin Jeter. Waived DE Kiante Anderson and TE Jason Reese. Waived injured TE Donnie Ernsberger.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dylan Larkin to a five-year contract.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Kyle Ruschell wrestling coach.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Announced women’s basketball F Patricia Albert and C Alexis Taylor have tranferred from Coppin State and G Etalyia Vogt has transferred from Towson.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alex Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.
SAN FRANCISCO — Named Pat McCurry cross country and track and field coach.
TENNESSEE — Signed women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick to a three-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.