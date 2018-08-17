Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 17, 2018 3:14 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Ian Kinsler from the 10-day DL. Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, Aug. 16.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP J.P. France was transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed LHP Jeff Dally.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Logan Moon. Signed INF Anthony Phillips.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Ryan Boelter.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Dexter Kjerstad. Signed OF Blake Adams.

HOCKEY
ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Hunter Stewart, Matt Harrington, Justin Greenberg, Tyler Howe and D Brandon McMartin to professional tryout contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced G Steve Clark was claimed off waivers by Portland.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced F Shaft Brewer Jr. was loaned to Phoenix (USL).

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Derek Nelson assistant track and field coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Courtney Cobb women’s assistant golf coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Ralph Davis men’s basketball video coordinator.

