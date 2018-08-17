Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Ian Kinsler from the 10-day DL. Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, Aug. 16.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHPs Taylor Cole and Osmer Morales to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHPs Odrisamer Despaigne and Deck McGuire from Salt Lake. Assigned RHP Dayan Diaz outright to Inland Empire (Cal).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Delino DeShields on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF-OF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL). Acquired 3B Sherten Apostel from Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade and assigned him to Spokane (NWL). Acquired LHP Josh Javier from Arizona to complete an earlier trade and assigned him to the Arizona League Rangers.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday, Aug. 14. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

Advertisement

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Aristides Aquino from Pensacola (SL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Scott Oberg from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Harrison Musgrave to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Zamora from Binghamton (EL). Placed RHP Bobby Wahl on the 10-day DL. Transferred Phillip Evans to the 60-day DL.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP J.P. France was transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed LHP Jeff Dally.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Logan Moon. Signed INF Anthony Phillips.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Ryan Boelter.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Dexter Kjerstad. Signed OF Blake Adams.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dexter McCoil to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Erik Walden. Terminated the contract of DE Marcus Smith.

HOCKEY ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Hunter Stewart, Matt Harrington, Justin Greenberg, Tyler Howe and D Brandon McMartin to professional tryout contracts.

READING ROYALS — Signed F Tyler Brown and named him player-assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced G Steve Clark was claimed off waivers by Portland.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced F Shaft Brewer Jr. was loaned to Phoenix (USL).

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended German player Luca Gelhardt eight months and fined him $7,000 for betting on tennis matches.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Named Justin Rees women’s basketball coach.

EMORY — Named Derek Nelson assistant track and field coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Courtney Cobb women’s assistant golf coach.

HAMILTON — Named Bennett Hambrook men’s assistant ice hockey coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Ralph Davis men’s basketball video coordinator.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.