Friday’s Sports Transactions

MLB — Suspended Houston Astros Minor League OF Carlos Diaz 56-game without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, Milwaukee Brewers RHP Franklin Hernandez 76-game without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, and Chicago Cubs RHP Braxton Light 50-game without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine in violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned OF Jabari Blash to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated OF Mike Trout from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day DL. Assigned C Chris Rabago outright to Trenton (EL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Bartolo Colon on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 21. Recalled INF Hanser Alberto from Round Rock (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Corey Knebel to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria and RHP Zach Davies from the 10-day DL. Optioned Davies to Wisconsin (MW).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Jay Bruce from the 10-day DL. Optioned 1B Dominic Smith to Las Vegas (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES__ Reinstated INF/OF Sean Rodriguez from the 10-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Casey Kelly to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Dereck Rodriguez from the 10-day DL.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Peyton Sanderlin.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded OF Dan Motl to St. Paul for a player to be named. Signed INF Corey Vasquez.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed RHP Tyler Badamo on the inactive list.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Josh McClain.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Vince Carter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Fined New York Jets LB Jordan Jenkins, LB Darron Lee and LB Frankie Luvu each $20,054 for illegal hits in New York’s preseason game at Washington, Minnesota Vikings LB Antwione Williams $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jacksonville Jaguars QB Cody Kessler and Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue $13,369 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sacking the Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Tom Glick team president.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of veteran DT Chris Baker.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Juante Baldwin. Placed QB Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Charcandrick West.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived-injured RB Martez Carter, OL Cameron Jefferson and RB Elijah Wellman.
USADA — Announced track and field athlete Demi Payne, tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction for the violation.
ALABAMA — Signed athletic director Greg Byrne to a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 and women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry to a two-year contract extension through April 30, 2022.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Mitch Krywulycz men’s golf coach, Matt Creeron Cougar Club development officer and Megan Spellman development associate.
IOWA STATE — Suspended freshmen football players Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez indefinitely.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alexandra Place women’s assistant soccer coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Bobby Collins men’s assistant basketball coach.
TULANE — Named Olivia Grayson director of student-athlete development and video for women’s basketball.
