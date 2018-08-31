Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 31, 2018 2:57 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Richard Prigatano.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named John Svec and Mike Higgins men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.

FREDONIA STATE — Named P.J. Gondek assistant director of athletics.

IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De’Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.

MARTIN METHODIST — Named Billy Evans Women’s Basketball coach.

