Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Alex Banks (DSL) 72 games and Boston minor league C Alberto Schmidt (Lowell-NYP) 76 games after both tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Ian Hamilton from Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHPs Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega from Oakland for RHP Cory Gearrin. Recalled RHP Connor Sadzeck from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for OF Bryan Connell and RHP Johan Dominguez.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Andrew Istler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Ryan Madson. Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Richard Prigatano.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Brett Marshall from Southern Maryland to complete a previous trade. Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Wagner Gomez. Placed RHP John Brownell, LHP Hector Silvestre and RHP Lorenzo Barcelo on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dakari Johnson.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Kyle Singler.

PHOENIX SUNS — Sent G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for F Ryan Anderson and G De’Anthony Melton.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived CB Robertson Daniel, G-T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, TE Nick Keizer, DE Christian LaCouture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jackson Porter, WR DeVier Posey and LS Trent Sieg. Waived-injured LB Alvin Jones. Placed S DeShon Eliiott, DB Bennett Jackson, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste and OT Greg Senat on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released RB Kenjon Barner. Waived WR Rasheed Bailey, DE Sterling Bailey, TE Evan Baylis, T Adam Bisnowaty, LB Richie Brown, DB Alex Carter, T Blaine Clausell, S Demetrious Cox, T Quinterrius Eatmon, LB Chris Frey, CB LaDarius Gunter, WR Bug Howard, G Norman Price, TE Jason Reese, TE Cam Serigne and DT Tracy Sprinkle.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated contract of WR Jeff Janis. Waived TE Stephen Baggett, DBs Christian Boutte and Elijah Campbell, OL Anthony Fabiano, Avery Gennesy and Fred Lauina, DL Jeremy Faulk, QB Brogan Roback and DBs Derron Smith and DL Blaine Woodson. Waived-injured WR C.J. Board, LB Justin Currie and DL Lenny Jones. Traded OL Shon Coleman to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-round draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Cam Johnson, CB Dexter McDougle and CB Sterling Moore. Waived WR Brian Brown, DT Josh Fatu, TE Marcus Lucas, T Jamar McGloster, LB Chad Meredith, G John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, DT Christian Ringo and DE Jeremiah Valoaga. Placed S Marcus Cromartie on injured/reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Shane Lechler.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Kareem Are, G Kaleb Johnson, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCrary, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, QB Peter Pujals, C J.P. Quinn, WR Korey Robertson, LB Brett Taylor, WR Jake Wieneke and LB Antwione Williams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick. Released DL Frank Herron, CB Ryan Lewis, WR Devin Lucien, RB Khalfani Muhammad and WR Paul Turner.

NEW YORK JETS — Released LB David Bass, G Gino Gradkowski, WR Charles Johnson, LB Kevin Minter and DL Kendall Reyes. Waived RB George Atkinson III, G Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, DL Xavier Cooper, FB Dimitri Flowers, OT Antonio Garcia, LB Obum Gwacham, OT Darius James, S Kacy Rodgers II, G Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DL Mych Thomas and QB John Wolford.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL JP Flynn, RB Ja’Quan Gardner, G Chris Gonzalez, QB Jack Heneghan, DL Chris Jones, P Jeff Locke, T Pace Murphy, WR Aldrick Robinson, TE Wes Saxton, DL Will Sutton, OL Darrell Williams and RB Joe Williams.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced wrestler Victoria Francis tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a one-year sanction for her violation.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Eliza Bona, D Gabby Cuevas and M Nickolette Driesse.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named John Svec and Mike Higgins men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.

BUFFALO —Promoted Nate Wills to deputy athletic director, chief operating officer

CSU NORTHRIDGE — Named John Barry volunteer assistant softball coach.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Bailey Hockman will transfer.

FREDONIA STATE — Named P.J. Gondek assistant director of athletics.

GUILFORD — Named Thomas Deeley men’s assistant soccer coach and Asia Laudal women’s assistant soccer coach.

IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De’Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.

MARTIN METHODIST — Named Billy Evans Women’s Basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRAND VALLEY — Named Kim Graham associate athletic director for operations.

