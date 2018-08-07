Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 7, 2018
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 41 31 .569
Washington 40 32 .556 1
Lake Erie 38 35 .521
Schaumburg 36 36 .500 5
Traverse City 31 40 .437
Windy City 32 42 .432 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 37 32 .536
River City 38 35 .521 1
Florence 36 36 .500
Evansville 35 36 .493 3
Southern Illinois 34 36 .486
Gateway 34 41 .453 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 5, River City 3

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

