At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 41 32 .562 — Washington 41 32 .562 — Lake Erie 39 35 .527 2½ Schaumburg 36 36 .500 4½ Traverse City 31 40 .437 9 Windy City 32 43 .427 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 38 32 .543 — River City 38 36 .514 2 Florence 37 36 .507 2½ Southern Illinois 35 36 .493 3½ Evansville 35 37 .486 4 Gateway 34 42 .447 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 5, River City 3

Normal 9, Gateway 8

Lake Erie 2, Windy City 0

Advertisement

Washington 5, Joliet 2

Southern Illinois 5, Evansville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.