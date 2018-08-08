Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 8, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 41 32 .562
Washington 41 32 .562
Lake Erie 39 35 .527
Schaumburg 36 37 .493 5
Traverse City 32 40 .444
Windy City 32 43 .427 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 38 32 .543
River City 38 36 .514 2
Florence 37 36 .507
Southern Illinois 35 36 .493
Evansville 35 37 .486 4
Gateway 34 42 .447 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 6

Florence 12, River City 7

Schaumburg 5, Traverse City 0

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech