Frontier League

August 8, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 41 32 .562
Joliet 41 32 .562
Lake Erie 39 36 .520 3
Schaumburg 37 37 .500
Traverse City 32 41 .438 9
Windy City 33 43 .434
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 39 32 .549
Florence 38 36 .514
River City 38 37 .507 3
Southern Illinois 35 36 .493 4
Evansville 35 37 .486
Gateway 34 43 .442 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 6

Florence 12, River City 7

Schaumburg 5, Traverse City 0

Normal 9, Gateway 3

Washington 3, Joliet 1

Windy City 5, Lake Erie 0

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

