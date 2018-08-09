At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 42 32 .568 — Joliet 41 33 .554 1 Lake Erie 39 36 .520 3½ Schaumburg 37 37 .500 5 Traverse City 32 41 .438 9½ Windy City 33 43 .434 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 39 32 .549 — Florence 39 36 .520 2 River City 38 38 .500 3½ Southern Illinois 36 36 .500 3½ Evansville 35 38 .479 5 Gateway 34 43 .442 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Florence 9, River City 2

Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 0

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 0

Advertisement

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.