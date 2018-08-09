|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Joliet
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Lake Erie
|39
|36
|.520
|3
|Schaumburg
|37
|38
|.493
|5
|Traverse City
|33
|41
|.446
|8½
|Windy City
|33
|43
|.434
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|39
|32
|.549
|—
|Florence
|39
|36
|.520
|2
|River City
|38
|38
|.500
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|Evansville
|35
|38
|.479
|5
|Gateway
|34
|43
|.442
|8
___
Florence 9, River City 2
Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 0
Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 0
Normal 8, Gateway 4
Joliet 6, Washington 1
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville 3, Southern Illinois 2
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.
