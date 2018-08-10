At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 42 33 .560 — Joliet 42 33 .560 — Lake Erie 40 36 .526 2½ Schaumburg 37 38 .493 5 Traverse City 33 41 .446 8½ Windy City 33 44 .429 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 40 32 .556 — Florence 39 36 .520 2½ River City 38 38 .500 4 Southern Illinois 36 37 .493 4½ Evansville 36 38 .486 5 Gateway 34 44 .436 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Florence 9, River City 2

Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 0

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 0

Advertisement

Normal 8, Gateway 4

Joliet 6, Washington 1

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 1

Evansville 3, Southern Illinois 2

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.