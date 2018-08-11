At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 44 33 .571 — Joliet 42 34 .553 1½ Lake Erie 41 37 .526 3½ Schaumburg 38 38 .500 5½ Traverse City 34 42 .447 9½ Windy City 33 46 .418 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 41 32 .562 — Florence 40 37 .519 3 Southern Illinois 37 37 .500 4½ River City 38 39 .494 5 Evansville 37 39 .487 5½ Gateway 34 45 .430 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 4, Windy City 3

Florence 5, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 1

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 0

Washington 5, Windy City 0

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

