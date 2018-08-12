Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 12, 2018 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 44 33 .571
Joliet 44 34 .564 ½
Lake Erie 42 37 .532 3
Schaumburg 38 40 .487
Traverse City 34 43 .442 10
Windy City 33 46 .418 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 41 33 .554
Southern Illinois 38 37 .507
Florence 40 39 .506
River City 39 39 .500 4
Evansville 39 39 .500 4
Gateway 34 46 .425 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 6, Schaumburg 0

Lake Erie 3, Traverse City 0

Evansville 6, Florence 5

Windy City 13, Washington 2

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

