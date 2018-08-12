|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Joliet
|44
|34
|.564
|½
|Lake Erie
|42
|37
|.532
|3
|Schaumburg
|38
|40
|.487
|6½
|Traverse City
|34
|43
|.442
|10
|Windy City
|33
|46
|.418
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Southern Illinois
|38
|37
|.507
|3½
|Florence
|40
|39
|.506
|3½
|River City
|39
|39
|.500
|4
|Evansville
|39
|39
|.500
|4
|Gateway
|34
|46
|.425
|10
___
Joliet 6, Schaumburg 0
Lake Erie 3, Traverse City 0
Evansville 6, Florence 5
Windy City 13, Washington 2
River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
