Frontier League

August 13, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 44 34 .564
Joliet 44 34 .564
Lake Erie 42 37 .532
Schaumburg 38 40 .487 6
Traverse City 34 43 .442
Windy City 34 46 .425 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 41 34 .547
Southern Illinois 39 37 .513
Florence 40 39 .506 3
River City 40 39 .506 3
Evansville 39 39 .500
Gateway 34 47 .420 10

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

