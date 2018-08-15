|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Washington
|44
|34
|.564
|½
|Lake Erie
|42
|38
|.525
|3½
|Schaumburg
|39
|40
|.494
|6
|Traverse City
|34
|43
|.442
|10
|Windy City
|34
|47
|.420
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|42
|34
|.553
|—
|River City
|41
|39
|.513
|3
|Florence
|40
|39
|.506
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|39
|38
|.506
|3½
|Evansville
|39
|40
|.494
|4½
|Gateway
|34
|47
|.420
|10½
___
Joliet 5, Lake Erie 3
Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4
Normal 13, Evansville 11
River City 5, Southern Illinois 4
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
