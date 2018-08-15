At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 46 34 .575 — Washington 45 35 .563 1 Lake Erie 42 39 .519 4½ Schaumburg 39 40 .494 6½ Traverse City 35 44 .443 10½ Windy City 34 47 .420 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 42 34 .553 — Southern Illinois 40 38 .513 3 River City 41 40 .506 3½ Florence 40 39 .506 3½ Evansville 39 40 .494 4½ Gateway 34 47 .420 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 2, Washington 1

Joliet 12, Lake Erie 5

Normal at Evansville, ppd.

Windy City at Schaumburg, ppd.

Southern Illinois 9, River City 3

Washington 11, Traverse City 1

Gateway 3, Florence 2

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 5 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

