At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 46 34 .575 — Washington 45 35 .563 1 Lake Erie 42 39 .519 4½ Schaumburg 40 41 .494 6½ Traverse City 35 44 .443 10½ Windy City 35 48 .422 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 34 .558 — Southern Illinois 40 38 .513 3½ River City 41 40 .506 4 Florence 40 40 .500 4½ Evansville 39 41 .488 5½ Gateway 35 47 .427 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2

Windy City 2, Schaumburg 1

Normal 7, Evansville 4

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

