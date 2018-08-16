|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Washington
|46
|35
|.568
|½
|Lake Erie
|42
|39
|.519
|4½
|Schaumburg
|40
|41
|.494
|6½
|Traverse City
|35
|45
|.438
|11
|Windy City
|35
|48
|.422
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|34
|.558
|—
|Southern Illinois
|40
|38
|.513
|3½
|River City
|41
|40
|.506
|4
|Florence
|40
|40
|.500
|4½
|Evansville
|39
|41
|.488
|5½
|Gateway
|35
|47
|.427
|10½
___
Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2
Windy City 2, Schaumburg 1
Normal 7, Evansville 4
Washington 7, Traverse City 6
Joliet 5, Lake Erie 1
Southern Illinois 1, River City 0
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
