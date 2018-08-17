Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 17, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 47 34 .580
Washington 46 35 .568 1
Lake Erie 42 41 .506 6
Schaumburg 41 41 .500
Traverse City 35 45 .438 11½
Windy City 35 48 .422 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 36 .544
Southern Illinois 41 38 .519 2
River City 42 41 .506 3
Evansville 41 41 .500
Florence 40 41 .494 4
Gateway 35 47 .427

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 10, Florence 8

Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2

River City 12, Normal 9

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City 3, Washington 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

