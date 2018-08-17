At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 47 34 .580 — Washington 46 36 .561 1½ Lake Erie 42 41 .506 6 Schaumburg 41 41 .500 6½ Traverse City 35 45 .438 11½ Windy City 36 48 .429 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 36 .544 — Southern Illinois 41 38 .519 2 River City 42 41 .506 3 Evansville 41 41 .500 3½ Florence 40 41 .494 4 Gateway 35 47 .427 9½

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 10, Florence 8

Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2

River City 12, Normal 9

Traverse City 10, Joliet 1

Gateway 4, Southern Illinois 2

Windy City 3, Washington 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

