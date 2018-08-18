Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 18, 2018 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 47 35 .573
Washington 46 36 .561 1
Lake Erie 42 41 .506
Schaumburg 41 41 .500 6
Traverse City 36 45 .444 10½
Windy City 36 48 .429 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 36 .544
Southern Illinois 41 39 .513
River City 42 41 .506 3
Evansville 41 41 .500
Florence 40 41 .494 4
Gateway 36 47 .434 9

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 10, Florence 8

Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2

River City 12, Normal 9

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Traverse City 10, Joliet 1

Gateway 4, Southern Illinois 2

Windy City 3, Washington 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech