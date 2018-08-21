Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 21, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 48 36 .571
Joliet 47 37 .560 1
Lake Erie 43 42 .506
Schaumburg 42 42 .500 6
Traverse City 38 45 .458
Windy City 36 50 .419 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 38 .531
River City 44 41 .518 1
Southern Illinois 42 40 .512
Evansville 42 42 .500
Florence 42 42 .500
Gateway 37 49 .430

___

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

