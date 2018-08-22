|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|50
|36
|.581
|—
|Joliet
|48
|37
|.565
|1½
|Lake Erie
|43
|43
|.500
|7
|Schaumburg
|42
|44
|.488
|8
|Traverse City
|38
|46
|.452
|11
|Windy City
|37
|50
|.425
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|39
|.524
|—
|River City
|45
|41
|.523
|—
|Evansville
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Florence
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|42
|41
|.506
|1½
|Gateway
|37
|50
|.425
|8½
___
Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3
Washington 8, Schaumburg 7
Evansville 10, Southern Illinois 0
River City 7, Gateway 5
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City 3, Windy City 2
Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
