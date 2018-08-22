At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 50 36 .581 — Joliet 48 37 .565 1½ Lake Erie 43 43 .500 7 Schaumburg 42 44 .488 8 Traverse City 38 46 .452 11 Windy City 37 50 .425 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 39 .524 — River City 45 41 .523 — Evansville 43 42 .506 1½ Florence 43 42 .506 1½ Southern Illinois 42 41 .506 1½ Gateway 37 50 .425 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3

Washington 8, Schaumburg 7

Evansville 10, Southern Illinois 0

Advertisement

River City 7, Gateway 5

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City 3, Windy City 2

Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.