Frontier League

August 23, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 50 36 .581
Joliet 49 37 .570 1
Lake Erie 43 44 .494
Schaumburg 42 44 .488 8
Traverse City 39 46 .459 10½
Windy City 37 51 .420 14
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 44 39 .530
River City 45 41 .523 ½
Evansville 44 42 .512
Florence 43 43 .500
Southern Illinois 42 42 .500
Gateway 37 50 .425 9

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3

Washington 8, Schaumburg 7

Evansville 10, Southern Illinois 0

River City 7, Gateway 5

Normal 9, Florence 5

Traverse City 3, Windy City 2

Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

