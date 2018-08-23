At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 50 36 .581 — Joliet 49 37 .570 1 Lake Erie 43 44 .494 7½ Schaumburg 42 44 .488 8 Traverse City 39 46 .459 10½ Windy City 37 51 .420 14 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 44 39 .530 — River City 45 41 .523 ½ Evansville 44 42 .512 1½ Florence 43 43 .500 2½ Southern Illinois 42 42 .500 2½ Gateway 37 50 .425 9

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

