At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 50 37 .575 — Joliet 49 38 .563 1 Lake Erie 44 44 .500 6½ Schaumburg 43 44 .494 7 Traverse City 39 46 .459 10 Windy City 37 51 .420 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 44 39 .530 — River City 46 41 .529 — Evansville 44 42 .512 1½ Florence 43 43 .500 2½ Southern Illinois 42 42 .500 2½ Gateway 37 51 .420 9½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Joliet 0

Schaumburg 6, Washington 2

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City 9, Gateway 4

Windy City 7, Traverse City 1

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.