Frontier League

August 24, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 50 37 .575
Joliet 49 38 .563 1
Lake Erie 44 44 .500
Schaumburg 43 44 .494 7
Traverse City 39 47 .453 10½
Windy City 38 51 .427 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 46 41 .529
Normal 44 40 .524 ½
Evansville 45 42 .517 1
Florence 44 43 .506 2
Southern Illinois 42 43 .494 3
Gateway 37 51 .420

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Joliet 0

Schaumburg 6, Washington 2

Evansville 7, Southern Illinois 5

River City 9, Gateway 4

Florence 6, Normal 5

Windy City 7, Traverse City 1

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

