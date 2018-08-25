|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|50
|38
|.568
|—
|Joliet
|50
|38
|.568
|—
|Lake Erie
|45
|44
|.506
|5½
|Schaumburg
|43
|45
|.489
|7
|Traverse City
|40
|47
|.460
|9½
|Windy City
|38
|52
|.422
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|47
|41
|.534
|—
|Normal
|44
|41
|.518
|1½
|Florence
|45
|43
|.511
|2
|Evansville
|45
|43
|.511
|2
|Southern Illinois
|43
|43
|.500
|3
|Gateway
|37
|52
|.416
|10½
___
Florence 14, Gateway 3
Lake Erie 3, Washington 2
Traverse City 3, Schaumburg 2
River City 8, Evansville 5
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois 6, Normal 4
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet 13, Windy City 5
Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
