|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|Joliet
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|Lake Erie
|46
|44
|.511
|4½
|Schaumburg
|43
|46
|.483
|7
|Traverse City
|41
|47
|.466
|8½
|Windy City
|39
|52
|.429
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Florence
|46
|43
|.517
|1
|Evansville
|46
|43
|.517
|1
|Normal
|45
|42
|.517
|1
|Southern Illinois
|44
|44
|.500
|2½
|Gateway
|37
|53
|.411
|10½
___
Southern Illinois 4, Normal 1
Florence 5, Gateway 2
Traverse City 9, Schaumburg 7
Lake Erie 5, Washington 2
Windy City 7, Joliet 0
Evansville 3, River City 1
Normal 8, Southern Illinois 6
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.