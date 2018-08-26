Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 26, 2018 10:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 51 39 .567
Joliet 50 39 .562 ½
Lake Erie 46 45 .505
Schaumburg 44 46 .489 7
Traverse City 41 48 .461
Windy City 39 52 .429 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 48 42 .533
Florence 47 43 .522 1
Evansville 46 44 .511 2
Normal 45 43 .511 2
Southern Illinois 45 44 .506
Gateway 37 54 .407 11½

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 12, Traverse City 11

Florence 3, Gateway 2

River City 9, Evansville 4

Southern Illinois 2, Normal 1

Washington 4, Lake Erie 3

Normal 10, Southern Illinois 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

