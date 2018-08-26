At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 51 39 .567 — Joliet 50 39 .562 ½ Lake Erie 46 45 .505 5½ Schaumburg 44 46 .489 7 Traverse City 41 48 .461 9½ Windy City 39 52 .429 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 48 42 .533 — Florence 47 43 .522 1 Evansville 46 44 .511 2 Normal 45 43 .511 2 Southern Illinois 45 44 .506 2½ Gateway 37 54 .407 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 12, Traverse City 11

Florence 3, Gateway 2

River City 9, Evansville 4

Southern Illinois 2, Normal 1

Washington 4, Lake Erie 3

Normal 10, Southern Illinois 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

