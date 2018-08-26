|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|51
|39
|.567
|—
|Joliet
|50
|39
|.562
|½
|Lake Erie
|46
|45
|.505
|5½
|Schaumburg
|44
|46
|.489
|7
|Traverse City
|41
|48
|.461
|9½
|Windy City
|39
|52
|.429
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Florence
|47
|43
|.522
|1
|Normal
|46
|43
|.517
|1½
|Evansville
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Southern Illinois
|45
|45
|.500
|3
|Gateway
|37
|54
|.407
|11½
___
Schaumburg 12, Traverse City 11
Florence 3, Gateway 2
River City 9, Evansville 4
Southern Illinois 2, Normal 1
Washington 4, Lake Erie 3
Normal 10, Southern Illinois 1
No games scheduled
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
