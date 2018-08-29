|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|52
|39
|.571
|—
|Joliet
|50
|39
|.562
|1
|Lake Erie
|46
|46
|.500
|6½
|Schaumburg
|44
|47
|.484
|8
|Traverse City
|41
|48
|.461
|10
|Windy City
|40
|52
|.435
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|48
|43
|.527
|—
|Florence
|47
|43
|.522
|½
|Normal
|46
|43
|.517
|1
|Evansville
|47
|44
|.516
|1
|Southern Illinois
|46
|45
|.505
|2
|Gateway
|37
|55
|.402
|11½
___
Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 8:35 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
