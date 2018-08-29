At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 52 39 .571 — Joliet 50 39 .562 1 Lake Erie 46 46 .500 6½ Schaumburg 44 47 .484 8 Traverse City 41 48 .461 10 Windy City 40 52 .435 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 48 43 .527 — Florence 47 43 .522 ½ Normal 46 43 .517 1 Evansville 47 44 .516 1 Southern Illinois 46 45 .505 2 Gateway 37 55 .402 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

