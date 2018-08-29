Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 29, 2018 11:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 52 39 .571
Joliet 51 40 .560 1
Lake Erie 46 46 .500
Schaumburg 44 47 .484 8
Traverse City 42 49 .462 10
Windy City 40 52 .435 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 49 43 .533
Florence 47 44 .516
Evansville 47 44 .516
Normal 47 44 .516
Southern Illinois 46 46 .500 3
Gateway 37 54 .407 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 5, Normal 1

Windy City at Lake Erie, ppd.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Schaumburg 6

River City 5, Southern Illinois 2

Evansville 10, Gateway 6

Traverse City 8, Joliet 0

Normal 2, Florence 1

Thursday’s Games

Joliet 5, Traverse City 4

Windy City at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

